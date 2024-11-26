Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce: Actress was called 'Second-Hand' post-separation

Three years after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the challenges and societal labels she faced. With Naga Chaitanya's second marriage approaching, Samantha's revelations are making headlines.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya is busy with wedding preparations. His marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala is scheduled for December 4th at Annapurna Studios. The wedding will be a low-key affair with only 300 guests.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha, is making headlines with her candid comments in interviews. During promotions for her series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' with Varun Dhawan, she spoke about expensive, yet useless gifts she bought for her ex-husband.

Samantha opened up about the challenges and humiliation she faced after her divorce announcement. She lamented the 'second-hand' label society often gives to divorced women.

Samantha shared how she was blamed and faced false accusations, but chose not to respond. She expressed gratitude for the support of her friends and family during the difficult time.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who married in 2017, divorced in 2021. Post-divorce, Samantha faced criticism and rumors regarding her choices and lifestyle.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Tired of the baseless rumors, Samantha took action against some YouTube channels. She recently revealed her emotional struggles during that time. Samantha, who was diagnosed with Myositis in 2022, has also launched a production company.

Latest Videos