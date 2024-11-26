Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce: Actress was called 'Second-Hand' post-separation

Three years after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the challenges and societal labels she faced. With Naga Chaitanya's second marriage approaching, Samantha's revelations are making headlines.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya is busy with wedding preparations. His marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala is scheduled for December 4th at Annapurna Studios. The wedding will be a low-key affair with only 300 guests.

article_image2

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha, is making headlines with her candid comments in interviews. During promotions for her series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' with Varun Dhawan, she spoke about expensive, yet useless gifts she bought for her ex-husband.

article_image3

Samantha opened up about the challenges and humiliation she faced after her divorce announcement. She lamented the 'second-hand' label society often gives to divorced women.

article_image4

Samantha shared how she was blamed and faced false accusations, but chose not to respond. She expressed gratitude for the support of her friends and family during the difficult time.

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who married in 2017, divorced in 2021. Post-divorce, Samantha faced criticism and rumors regarding her choices and lifestyle.

article_image6

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Tired of the baseless rumors, Samantha took action against some YouTube channels. She recently revealed her emotional struggles during that time. Samantha, who was diagnosed with Myositis in 2022, has also launched a production company.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We F****d Up The Friendship...': Raghu Ram talks about his divorce with first wife Sugandha Garg RBA

'We F****d Up The Friendship...': Raghu Ram talks about his divorce with first wife Sugandha Garg

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio RBA

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video on social media NTI

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here NTI

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here

Recent Stories

Zoom Video Stock Slumps Despite Beat-and-Raise Q3 But Retail Stays Connected

Zoom Video Stock Slumps Despite Beat-and-Raise Q3 But Retail Stays Connected

Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan: 8 Bollywood stars living in rented home NTI

Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan: 8 Bollywood stars living in rented home

Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan: 8 Bollywood stars living in rented home NTI

Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan: 8 Bollywood stars living in rented home

We F****d Up The Friendship...': Raghu Ram talks about his divorce with first wife Sugandha Garg RBA

'We F****d Up The Friendship...': Raghu Ram talks about his divorce with first wife Sugandha Garg

Is your Rs 500 note real or fake? Know how to Identify RBA

Is your Rs 500 note real or fake? Know how to Identify

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon