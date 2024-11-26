Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan: 8 Bollywood stars living in rented home

Entertainment
Kriti Sanon lives in Amitabh Bachchan's duplex in Juhu. She pays a rent of Rs 10 lakh per month.
Kartik Aaryan lives on rent at Shahid Kapoor's house. He pays a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh.
Jacqueline Fernandez lives on rent at Priyanka Chopra's house in Juhu, Mumbai. She pays a monthly rent of Rs 6.78 lakh.
According to media reports, Varun Dhawan shifted to a rented house with his wife after becoming a father. He pays a rent of Rs 8.5 lakh per month.
According to media reports, Aditi Rao Hydari lives on rent at Malaika Arora's house. She pays Rs 2.31 lakh per month.
Ali Fazal lives in a rented house in Mumbai with his wife Richa Chadha. They pay a rent of around Rs 3 lakh per month.
Ayushmann Khurrana is also included in this list. He pays a rent of Rs 5.5 lakh per month.