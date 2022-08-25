TS ICET 2022: Result date, time announced; to be out on August 27

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, hosted the TS ICET 2022 at Kakatiya University in Warangal on July 27 and 28. Students who pass the entrance exam will be admitted to all Telangana State universities and affiliated colleges for 2022-23.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022, has announced the result's date and time. According to the official notification, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will release the TS ICET 2022 result on August 27, 2022, at 5 pm. Candidates who took the MBA and MCA entrance exams can view and download their results from the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

According to the TS ICET 2022, the results were scheduled to be released on August 22, 2022. The deadline, however, has been updated to August 27, 2022. Along with the results, TSCHE will release the final answer key for the TS ICET 2022. According to the website, "the Final Key and Test Results are scheduled to be released on 27.08.2022 at 5 pm."

After considering the valid objections raised to the provisional answer key, the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key will be released. Candidates must score at least 25 per cent to pass the exam. Candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have no minimum qualifying percentage.

Here's how to download the TS ICET 2022 Result:

1) Go to the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in

2) Visit the 'Download Score Card' link

3) Enter the required credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number

4) After submission, the result will be on display

5) Download and take a printout

