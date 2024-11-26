Is your Rs 500 note real or fake? Know how to Identify

Anyone can fall victim to counterfeit currency. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has outlined the features of a genuine ₹500 note. By understanding these unique characteristics, you can easily distinguish between real and fake notes.

₹500 note

Is your ₹500 note genuine? Counterfeit currency reports are emerging across India. With the demonetization of ₹2000 notes, the ₹500 note is the highest value currency in circulation.

Fake ₹500 note detection

The Finance Ministry has released a crucial report on counterfeit currency, including ₹500 notes. According to the report, fake ₹500 notes have increased by 317% in the last five years.

₹500 note authenticity

Data presented in Parliament shows counterfeit ₹500 notes rose from 21,865 million in 2018-19 to 91,110 million in 2022-23. However, it decreased by 15% to 85,711 million in 2023-24.

Identify fake currency

Counterfeit ₹500 notes surged in 2021-22, doubling from 39,453 million in 2020-21 to 79,669 million, a 102% increase. Fake ₹2000 notes rose 166% in 2023-24, from 9,806 million in 2021-23 to 26,035 million. Overall counterfeit notes decreased by 30%. From 317,384 in 2018-19 to 222,639 in 2023-24.

Real vs. fake ₹500

Knowing the features of a genuine ₹500 note, as per RBI, helps in verification. The following distinct features can help identify real and fake ₹500 notes.

RBI ₹500 guidelines

A ₹500 note measures 66mm x 150mm. The value '500' is printed in Devanagari. Mahatma Gandhi's portrait is in the center. 'Bharat' and 'India' are in micro lettering.

Fake currency in India

A color-changing security thread shifts from green to blue when tilted. The guarantee clause, promise clause, and Governor's signature are to the right of Gandhi's portrait.

₹500 security features

The watermark features Gandhi's portrait. The value '500' is electrotyped. Ascending serial numbers are printed on the top and bottom.

Counterfeit Indian notes

A numeral '500' changes color from green to blue on the bottom right. The Ashoka Pillar is on the right. The year of printing is on the left, along with the 'Swachh Bharat' logo and slogan.

Latest Videos