    Tamil Nadu: No school holidays amid H3N2 scare, says state's health minister

    Tamil Nadu's health minister said schools would not be closed due to the H3N2 outbreak. The Minister requested that those with a temperature and the flu stay home. Additionally, the Minister has urged everyone to wear masks and maintain a distance from one another.

    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    The health minister for Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian, announces that the government will not close Tamil Nadu's schools due to the H3N2 virus. Due to the H3N2 scare, he declared that there would be no holidays for students up to Class 9 in the province. When asked, If Tamil Nadu would also shut schools, as did Puducherry, the Minister replied no. The Minister said that finding H3N2 instances in Tamil Nadu was not common and that rumours shouldn't circulate.

    The Minister requested that those who had a temperature and the flu stay must stay at home. Additionally, the Minister has urged everyone to wear masks and maintain a distance from one another. According to reports, the Minister urged the public to follow the Covid protocol and warned against spreading rumours about the prevalence of the viral fever.

    The district administrations in Tamil Nadu have been instructed to carefully monitor the rising number of fever cases in their respective districts.

    A Namassivayam, the city's education minister, recently declared the closure of Puducherry schools. The schools were closed between March 16 and March 26, 2023, due to the H3N2 virus outbreak. The Union territory administration decided to keep the schools closed to prevent the flu from spreading.

    Normally, flu symptoms start mildly and worsen quickly. Cough, sore throat, body aches, chills, nausea, headache, and more are some signs. You should see a doctor as quickly as possible if you experience these symptoms.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
