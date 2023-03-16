Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra HSC Paper Leak 2023: Chemistry, Physics exam papers also compromised, says Mumbai Police

    The Mumbai Police found that Ahemadnagar College had also tampered with question papers in chemistry and physics as part of their probe into the Maharashtra HSC paper leak. Notably, there is an inquiry into whether the college leaked the HSC Maths exam. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    The Mumbai Police have found that Ahmadnagar college has also compromised question papers in chemistry and physics as part of the ongoing probe into the Maharashtra HSC paper leak. Notably, there is an inquiry into whether the college leaked the HSC Maths exam. According to recent discoveries, a Maths HSC exam was released to 119 students at the Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College in Ahmednagar.

    When the authorities examined the WhatsApp messages of a select group of students from Ahmednagar's Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College, they discovered additional paper leaks. The cops interrogated the principal and the faculty as well.

    Three hundred thirty-seven students from Matoshree Bhagubai Bhambare Agriculture and Science Junior College appeared for the HSC board exam, 119 of whom used their college as the testing site, according to the Mumbai police's crime division.

    According to PTI, Mumbai police opened an inquiry last month after a moderator discovered that a student at Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College in Dadar had obtained the Maths exam's paper on his phone in advance.

    Until now, police have arrested five individuals. According to the Mumbai Police, the accused are Bhausaheb Amrute (54) and two instructors, Kiran Dighe (28), Sachin Mahunur (23) and Archana Bambare (23) and driver Vaibhav Taste. (29).

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
