    Puducherry: Government announces holiday for all schools till March 26 over H3N2 virus

    Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said that given the spread of influenza, particularly among children, the government decided to declare a holiday for all schools, including privately-managed institutions and government-aided schools from primary class to Class 8.
     

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Due to the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory, the Puducherry government announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8, starting from March 16, 2023, to March 26, 2023.

    The order will be in effect for schools in all four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam in the Union Territory, due to the prevalence of the viral subtype of influenza, especially among children.  

    Given the spread of influenza, particularly among children, Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said the government declared a holiday for all schools, including privately-managed institutions and government-aided schools from primary class to Class 8.

    On March 11, the UT health department revealed that up until March 4, Puducherry had reported 79 cases of the viral H3N2 subtype. 

    The territorial administration has introduced a government order (GO), according to Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, that provides reservation for members of the Most Backward Classes (MBC) when applying for Group B non-gazetted positions in government agencies. He informed the House that the UT Cabinet had decided and that a GO had been issued in this respect.

    Earlier, all Congress and opposition DMK members left the House protesting the implementation of prepaid meters for charging electricity usage in the Union Territory. DMK opposition leader R Siva, who led the walkout of the members, said such electricity meters are 'anti-people' and have created chaos among power users. The DMK chief insisted on doing away with the prepaid metering scheme.

    The prepaid power consumption meters were implemented to stop power theft and pilferage, according to Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the portfolio for electricity, but the protesting lawmakers disagreed. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
