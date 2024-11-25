Kanguva to Lal Salaam: 5 Flop Tamil movies in 2024

Tamil Flop Movies in 2024: This article explores the Tamil films released in 2024 that generated significant anticipation but ultimately failed at the box office.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

2024 was a year of surprises and shocks in Tamil cinema. Films of leading actors like Rajini, Kamal, and Surya flopped. Unexpectedly, a Malayalam film also made a big impact in Tamil Nadu.

article_image2

Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth in a cameo, released in February. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film's hype didn't match its content, resulting in a box office failure despite a budget exceeding 40 crores.

article_image3

Indian 2

Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, released in 2024 after a long production. It failed to live up to the original's legacy and became a major disappointment. Also read: Most married Tamil actress.

article_image4

Kanguva

Kanguva, one of 2024's most anticipated films starring Suriya, had a 350 crore budget. Despite comparisons to Baahubali and high expectations, its weak screenplay led to a box office failure.

article_image5

Brother

Jayam Ravi's Brother, directed by Rajesh, released during Diwali. Despite expectations of a commercial hit, the film quickly disappeared from theaters and became a box office flop. Also read: November 29th releasing Tamil movies.

