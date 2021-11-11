  • Facebook
    NEET MDS 2021 cut-off reduced from 50 to 26.971 percentile

    While the general category has a percentile of 26.971, the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class, and Persons with Disabilities categories have a percentile of 16.971 with 152 marks.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 2:36 PM IST
    The National Board of Examinations has decreased the cut-off or minimum marks required in the Master of Dental Surgery National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for 2021 to be eligible for admissions to dental colleges. The needed marks have been reduced from 50 percentile to 26.971 percentile, implying that candidates must achieve at least 185 out of 960.
    While the general category has a percentile of 26.971, the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class, and Persons with Disabilities categories have a percentile of 16.971 with 152 marks.

    Previously, it was at the 40% mark. In the unreserved PwD category, it is 29.971 percentile rather than 45 percentile. The NEET-MDS 2021 rank has not changed since it was released on December 31, 2020, according to the NBE. The updated cut-off scores are now accessible on the NEET MDS official website, natboard.edu.in.

    The NBE has also said that candidates' candidacy would be solely provisional and subject to meeting the qualifying conditions outlined in the NEET-MDS 2021 information bulletin. Candidates must pass the Bachelor of Dental Surgery exam before participating in the NEET MDS test counselling procedure. NEET MDS counselling will be held for eligible applicants seeking admission to postgraduate programmes — diploma and MDS — at all dental institutes in India. Candidates should be aware that seats will be assigned based on a merit list. The Directorate General of Health Services will conduct the NEET MDS counselling for 50% of the All India Quota seats. The state authorities will handle the rest.

    Meanwhile, the NEET MDS 2022 test has been rescheduled for June 4 of next year. It was initially scheduled for December 19. However, it was postponed since the NEET MDS 2021 counselling and admission procedure has not to be completed.

