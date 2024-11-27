How much beer is safe to drink per week? Health benefits and risks explained

Learn about the health benefits and risks of beer consumption, including recommended weekly limits and potential side effects of excessive intake.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

Beer Limit Per Week: While alcohol is generally considered harmful, moderate beer consumption may offer some health benefits. However, excessive intake can lead to negative consequences.

Beer Limit Per Week: Many people lack awareness about safe beer consumption. Often, beer is the gateway to other alcoholic beverages, which can be detrimental to health.

Beer Limit Per Week: Beer, made from fermented grains, has an alcohol content (ABV) of 4% to 6%. The National Health Service (NHS) defines one unit as 10ml or 8g of pure alcohol. The NHS recommends a weekly limit of 14 units, or 2 units per day, for both men and women.

Beer Limit Per Week: How much beer is safe per week?

Avoid alcohol for at least two days a week. Stay within the 14-unit weekly limit. Moderate beer consumption may reduce the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis. It can also increase good cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke.

 

Beer side effects: While moderate beer intake may offer health benefits, excessive consumption can lead to serious health issues. Exceeding recommended limits can have adverse effects. The World Health Organization states that even moderate alcohol use can increase cancer risk. Beer, being a diuretic, can cause dehydration, headaches, fatigue, and dry mouth. While initially inducing sleep, it can eventually disrupt sleep patterns. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

