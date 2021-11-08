UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

The University Grants Commission will translate existing literature into Indian languages. This will contain resources that have previously only been available in English. The Ministry of Education has requested all university vice-chancellors develop a strategy and submit it on the UGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal by November 2021.

This approach aims to allow children to study their mother tongue while also developing critical thinking skills and gaining a greater grasp of knowledge systems, among other things.

In places where a language other than Hindi is widely spoken, the study materials will be translated into that language. Universities have already begun sketching a scheme with less than two weeks until the comprehensive blueprint is due. The national government's new National Education Policy 2020 also emphasises growing India's translation and interpretation efforts to make high-quality learning materials available in various Indian languages. UGC directed the translation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav remembrance. The event has been planned for quite some time by UGC.

It has lately requested that its affiliated schools and institutions hold lectures on lesser-known independence warriors and historical events. The commissions also gave a list of such freedom fighters and the names of the states to which they belonged. In another measure, the commission sought proposals from 75 "young creative brains" interested in various aspects of filmmaking. Candidates chosen by a panel of filmmaking professionals will participate in events during the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28. The 75-week-long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign will begin in March 2022 and run through August 15, 2023, commemorating India's 75th year of independence from British rule.