  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    The Ministry of Education has requested all university vice-chancellors develop a strategy and submit it on the UGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal by November 2021.

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The University Grants Commission will translate existing literature into Indian languages. This will contain resources that have previously only been available in English. The Ministry of Education has requested all university vice-chancellors develop a strategy and submit it on the UGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal by November 2021.
    This approach aims to allow children to study their mother tongue while also developing critical thinking skills and gaining a greater grasp of knowledge systems, among other things.

    In places where a language other than Hindi is widely spoken, the study materials will be translated into that language. Universities have already begun sketching a scheme with less than two weeks until the comprehensive blueprint is due. The national government's new National Education Policy 2020 also emphasises growing India's translation and interpretation efforts to make high-quality learning materials available in various Indian languages. UGC directed the translation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav remembrance. The event has been planned for quite some time by UGC.

    Also Read | UGC releases new academic calendar; September 30 deadline for First Year admissions

    It has lately requested that its affiliated schools and institutions hold lectures on lesser-known independence warriors and historical events. The commissions also gave a list of such freedom fighters and the names of the states to which they belonged. In another measure, the commission sought proposals from 75 "young creative brains" interested in various aspects of filmmaking. Candidates chosen by a panel of filmmaking professionals will participate in events during the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28. The 75-week-long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign will begin in March 2022 and run through August 15, 2023, commemorating India's 75th year of independence from British rule.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE to release admit cards for classes 10 12 on November 9 gcw

    CBSE to release admit cards for Class 10th, 12th on November 9

    Video Icon
    AIBE All India Bar Examination XVI Answer Key 2021 release how to download

    AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 to be released today; check how to download it

    Video Icon
    AIBE XVI Question paper, answer key to be released in next two days gcw

    AIBE XVI: Question paper, answer key to be released in next two days

    Video Icon
    IT Software sector hiring has gone up by 85 per cent Naukri report

    IT-Software sector hiring has gone up by 85 per cent!

    Video Icon
    NTA NEET 2021 result announced: Scorecards sent via Email, cut-offs, toppers soon; how to check-dnm

    NTA NEET 2021 result announced: Scorecards sent via Email, cut-offs, toppers soon; how to check

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon
    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years-ayh

    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years

    Video Icon
    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon