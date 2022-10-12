Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DUET 2022: NTA releases advanced city intimation slip; know steps, exam syllabus here

    The DUET exam will be held in three shifts on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. The Advance intimation slip informing candidates of the exam city allotment was distributed today, October 12, 2022.

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the DUET 2022 exam city advance intimation slip. Candidates who plan to take the Delhi University Entrance Test can check the exam city on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

    The DUET exam will be administered in three shifts from October 17 to October 21, 2022. The first shift will start from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, the second shift from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The Advance Intimation Slip informing candidates of the exam city allotment was distributed today, October 12, 2022.

    The syllabus for the postgraduate entrance exam is the University of Delhi's corresponding BA, BCom, BSc (or equivalent) syllabus. The syllabus is available on the website of the relevant department. Similarly, for PhD programmes, it is the University of Delhi's corresponding MA, MCom, MSc (or equivalent) syllabus. Candidates can view the syllabus on the website of the relevant department.

    Here's how to check the advanced intimation slip of DUET 2022: 
    1) Go to the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in
    2) Click on DUET 2022 advance intimation slip link on the home page
    3) A new PDF file will open, and candidates must click on the link to access it
    4) Fill out the information on the newly opened page
    5) The screen will display your city notification slip
    6) Check the information and then download
    7) Keep a hard copy for further need

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
