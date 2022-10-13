Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details

    The MHT CET 2022 option form will be considered for the MHT CET allotment process after the deadline. Candidates should know that those whose names appear on the final merit list of the MHT CET 2022 are eligible for web-option entry.
     

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET cell, will begin web-option entry for the first round of the centralised admission process, CSP, on Thursday, on the official website, mahacet.org. The web options entry, which will open today, will be closed on October 15, 2022. During this time, candidates must indicate their colleges and course preferences.

    Candidates must visit cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org and click on the appropriate link to submit their web options; candidates should keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

    Applicants may select as many options as they wish. After the deadline, the MHT CET 2022 option form will be considered for the MHT CET allotment process. Candidates should know that those whose names appear on the MHT CET 2022 final merit list are eligible for web-option entry. The final merit list was published on October 12. As the final merit list is available in an open PDF format, candidates must search for their application ID number to determine their status.

    On October 18, the state cell will release the Provisional Category Wise Seats or seat matrix. Between October 19 and October 21, candidates will have the opportunity to accept or reject seats.

    According to the official website's schedule, "Candidates registered for MHT-CET 2022 do not have to pay any registration fees. Other candidates who have obtained a valid JEE (Main) score for admission in the academic year 2022-23 but have not registered for MHT-CET 2022 must pay a fee." Before selecting web options, candidates are advised to read the instructions on the official website.

