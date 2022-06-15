Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 not to be announced today; Details here

    Varsha Gaikwad is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result date a day before the deadline.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    The Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will not be announced on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has not yet announced a date to release the SSC results. According to reports, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will soon announce the SSC Result 2022 date. Once the results are declared, they will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

    Secondary results, or SSC results, were expected by June 15. Varsha Gaikwad, the Minister of School Education, made the announcement a few weeks ago. However, the outcome date has not been confirmed. According to recent reports, the results could be released by June 20. However, officials refused to ensure the same.

    A Maharashtra State Board official told Times Now that the results are not expected to be released this week. He refused to comment on the possible date but did say that everyone would be informed.

    Varsha Gaikwad is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result date a day before the deadline. Gaikwad would also reveal the websites where the results would be made available. SSC results would also be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in.

    The Maharashtra SSC Results are usually released in June by the MSBSHSE. The HSC Results 2022 have already been released. According to past trends, SSC results are typically released a week or two after HSC results.

    According to reports, over 16 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra SSC Examinations this year. In 2020, approximately 15,84,264 people had registered and 15,75,103 had appeared. Exams for 2021 have been cancelled due to the pandemic. The 2020 results were also delayed. However, in 2019, the results were announced on June 8.
     

