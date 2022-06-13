Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule likely to release soon; Know number of seats, other details

    Once released, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule will be available on the Medical Counselling Committee's official website, mcc.nic.in, under the PG Medical Counselling section.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 4:53 PM IST

    The National Board of Examinations, NBE, recently released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Result 2022. The board released the NEET PG Result on June 1, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Counseling Schedule is also expected to be released soon, based on the timing of the result. 

    Following the release of the NEET PG 2022 results, the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will conduct NEET PG 2022 counselling online for 50 per cent of the All India Quota, AIQ seats. MCC will issue the counselling schedule, after which the respective states will conduct the counselling.

    NEET PG 2022 counselling will take place for AIQ seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS Institutes. The remaining 50 per cent of seats are filled through the state authorities' counselling process.

    Here's the total number of seats for NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling will further divide 50 per cent of AIQ seats into seats for Doctor of Medicine MD, Master of Surgery MS, PG Diploma, and Diplomate of National Board DNB.
    1) 26,168 seats - MD
    2) 13,649 seats - MS    
    3) 922 seats - PG Diploma    
    4) 1,388 seats - DNB    

    Once released, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule will be available on the Medical Counselling Committee's official website, mcc.nic.in, under the PG Medical Counselling section. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling will likely follow the same format as the NEET PG 2021 Counselling, with four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Online Stray Vacancy Round.

    However, NEET PG 2022 candidates should be aware that some changes to the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule are possible as the COVID-19 situation in the country stabilises.

