Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites

Students should be aware that the TN SSLC Result date has been set, but the time has not yet been announced.

The Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022 will be released soon by the Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE or TN Board. Following the official notice, the TN SSLC Result 2022 is June 17, 2022. The scheduled date has not yet changed. Once declared, TN board results will be available on official websites.

According to past trends, the TN 10th results may be announced as early as 9 am or as late as 11 am. The board would issue the final notice for the result date and time in a day or two.

Know the time and date of TN 10th Result 2022:

The class 10th board exams in Tamil Nadu were held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022. TNDGE announced the result date earlier, at the time of the date sheet. The board would confirm the final date in a day or two.

In 2019, the exams were held in April, and the results were announced on April 29. Due to the imposed lockdowns, the 2020 results were delayed and declared on August 10 instead. As the pandemic-induced lockdowns have ended, the results are expected to be released this year. However, sources indicate that a one-day delay is likely. Confirmation is awaited and will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

Here's the list of websites to check the TN 10th Result 2022:

1) tnresults.nic.in

2) dge1.tn.nic.in

3) dge.tn.gov.in

Here's how to check the TN 10th Result 2022:

1) Visit any of the links on the above, e.g., dge.tn.gov.in

2) Go to the result tab

3) Log in with your application number/hall ticket, and date of birth

4) Click on submit

5) The result will be on the screen

6) Check and download the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022

7)Take a printout for further need

