Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 result soon; Know websites, other details

Students can check their results using their roll numbers and mothers' names on the board websites.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, is all set to release the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time. With the announcement of the 10th SSC Result 2022 expected tomorrow, June 15, 2022, students are advised that official confirmation from authorities and Varsha Gaikwad is still pending. More information will be available at the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

According to previous reports, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 date and time are expected to be tomorrow, especially following the local media. Regarding SSC 10th Result time, these results are usually released at 11 am in a press conference, followed by a link at 1 pm on various official websites.

Students should be aware that School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad usually makes the latest Maharashtra SSC Result announcements on her official Twitter handle. Students can expect an official confirmation soon, as there has been no update.

Over 10 lakh students eagerly await the publication of their Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 online. It should be noted that HSC results have already been released, and MSBSHSE usually releases both results within a week.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be posted on various websites, including third-party sites. Students are advised that any updates received from Varsha Gaikwad or any other competent authorities will be posted here. Please check the official website for the most up-to-date information on Maharashtra SSC Result 2022.



Here's the list of websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022:

1) mahresult.nic.in

2) sscresult.mkcl.org

3) mkcl.org

4) ssc.mahresults.org.in

Students can check their results using their roll numbers and mothers' names on the board websites. On June 8, Maharashtra HSC or class 12 results were released. In Maharashtra, 94.22 per cent of students passed the HSC exam this year.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 results today at 1 pm; know how to get marksheet

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check