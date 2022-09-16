Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 released; know how to download

Candidates must log in to their portal on the website using their registered Email ID and password to access the admit card. The MPSC SI exam 2022 is scheduled for September 24, 2022. Candidates can obtain their admit card by following the steps outlined below.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC, has issued the MPSC SI Admit Card 2022. Candidates appearing in the MPSC recruitment exam 2022 for the SI post can download their admit card from the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in to their portal on the website using their registered Email ID and password. The MPSC SI exam 2022 is scheduled for September 24, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to obtain their admit card.

Know how to download the MPSC SI Admit card 2022:

1) Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in

2) Click on the candidates' login on the homepage

3) On a new login page, log in using required credentials such as phone number or email ID and password

4) MPSC SI admit card 2022 will be on the screen

5) Check the details and download

Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid ID to the exam centre. Examine the admit card for important information such as name, roll number, exam date, timing, venue, and other details.

MPSC has also issued instructions and guidelines to candidates taking the exam. Candidates must report to the exam centre during the prescribed reporting hours, and given COVID-19, it is mandatory to follow social distancing and other prescribed norms.

