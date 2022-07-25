Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MPSC 2022: Registration process for medical officer begins today; know detail here

    Candidates should know that the MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 application window will open from 2 pm onwards.

    MPSC 2022: Registration process for medical officer begins today; know detail here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    The Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC, has notified about the recruitment of an MPSC Medical Officer on its official website, mpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can begin to apply from Monday, July 25, 2022.

    According to the official notification, candidates should be aware that the MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 application window will open from 2 pm onwards. The application deadline is August 17, 2022.

    Candidates must be of a certain age to be eligible for the MPSC Medical Officer position. According to the official notification, candidates must be between 18 and 43. The age limit for each category is specified in the notification, so candidates should read it carefully.

    There is only one vacancy for the MPSC Medical Officer position. Candidates must hold an MBBS degree from a statutory university or any other qualification recognised by the National Medical Commission Act of 2019. According to the notice, you must also have registered your names following the provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965, or whose names have been registered in the said act's register.

    Candidates must pay a fee to submit their applications. Candidates from the unreserved category must pay Rs.394, while those from the backward class/EWS/orphans, etc., must pay Rs.294. According to the notice, the examination fee is nonrefundable.

    The application will open at 2 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022.

    Candidates must first register, fill out the forms and pay the fees. Please save a copy of the form for future reference.

