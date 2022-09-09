MHT CET Result 2022: Important notification about answer key released, results by September 15

The proposed changes to the MHT CET final answer key are mentioned in the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 important notice. After candidates submitted their objections, the exam administration reviewed and changed them.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022, soon. The exam conducting body has issued an important notice on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 ahead of the announcement of the MHT CET Result. More information can also be found on the official website, mahacet.org.

The MHT CET Answer Key 2022 important notice mentions the proposed changes to the MHT CET final answer key. This means that after candidates submitted their objections, the exam administration reviewed them and made changes in the same.

Based on these, a final MHT CET answer key is being prepared for everyone, which will be useful when preparing the MHT CET Result 2022. According to the notice, nearly 500 objections were received on this preliminary answer key for both the PCM and PCB groups.

According to the official notice and even the most recent updates, candidates should note that the MHT CET Result 2022 declared announcement is expected on September 15, 2022. While the exact time of the result is unknown, it is expected to be announced at least a day in advance, if not more.

MHT CET Result, Answer Key 2022 notice is also available online "On or before September 15, 2022, candidates can access their MHT CET 2022 score card, which will include their percentile score for the respective group (PCB and PCM). After this notice, no communication regarding the raised objections will be entertained by the State CET Cell, Mumbai."

Thousands of candidates took the MHT CET 2022 exam in 25 sessions. While the preliminary answer key has been made available, the MHT CET result 2022 is expected to be announced very soon. Keep checking the official website for more information.



