Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here

    The MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET exam was held on August 2, 2022, and a re-exam was held on August 27, 2022. The MAH-LLB3Y-CET exam was held on August 2, 3, and a re-exam was held on August 27, 2022. MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) The exam was held at various exam centres throughout the state from August 21 to August 23, 2022.
     

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET, and B.Ed results on Monday, September 12, 2022. Candidates who have taken the courses can access their results at MAHACET's official website, mahacet.org. At 5 pm today, the results link will be activated. Candidates can check the results by following the simple steps outlined below.

    Know steps to check the MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022: 

    1) Navigate to the official site of MAHACET, mahacet.org

    2) Go to the course name and click on submit

    3) On a new page, click on the login link

    4) Key in the login details and then submit

    5) The result will be on screen

    6) Check the details and download the page


    Details to check on the scorecard of MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022: 
    1) Candidate's name
    2) Roll number and application number
    3) Section-wise marks obtained
    4) Maximum Marks
    5) Result status
    6) Overall rank
    7) Category rank

    The MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET exam was held on August 2, 2022, and a re-exam was held on August 27, 2022. The MAH-LLB3Y-CET exam was held on August 2, 3, and a re-exam was held on August 27, 2022. MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) the exam was held at various exam centres across the state from August 21 to August 23, 2022.

    Also Read: MHT CET Answer key 2022 for PCM, PCB to be released today; know important dates

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Answer Key to be released today; know time, other details here

    Also Read: MAH CET 2022: Admit card for MBA to be released on August 13; know how to download

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 to be announced today: Here's when and where to check results AJR

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 announced; 37.08 % students pass

    MAH CET LAW Result 2022 declared; know steps to check your score here - adt

    MAH CET LAW Result 2022 declared; know steps to check your score here

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details - adt

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details

    JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared; know where, how to download scorecard

    IIT JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared; know toppers, how to download scorecard

    NEET 2022 Results out Know the counselling process and top medical colleges in India gcw

    NEET 2022: Results out! Know the counselling process and top medical colleges in India

    Recent Stories

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue snt

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue

    football epl Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports-ayh

    Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports

    Brahmastra Manali to Bulgaria to London and many more places where Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt film was shot RBA

    Brahmastra: Manali to Bulgaria to London and many more places where Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film was shot

    Amid growing demands, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hand over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI AJR

    Amid growing demands, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hand over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon