MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here

The MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET exam was held on August 2, 2022, and a re-exam was held on August 27, 2022. The MAH-LLB3Y-CET exam was held on August 2, 3, and a re-exam was held on August 27, 2022. MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) The exam was held at various exam centres throughout the state from August 21 to August 23, 2022.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET, and B.Ed results on Monday, September 12, 2022. Candidates who have taken the courses can access their results at MAHACET's official website, mahacet.org. At 5 pm today, the results link will be activated. Candidates can check the results by following the simple steps outlined below.

Know steps to check the MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022:

1) Navigate to the official site of MAHACET, mahacet.org

2) Go to the course name and click on submit

3) On a new page, click on the login link

4) Key in the login details and then submit

5) The result will be on screen

6) Check the details and download the page



Details to check on the scorecard of MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022:

1) Candidate's name

2) Roll number and application number

3) Section-wise marks obtained

4) Maximum Marks

5) Result status

6) Overall rank

7) Category rank

