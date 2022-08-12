MAH CET 2022: Admit card for MBA to be released on August 13; know how to download

Candidates can obtain their admit cards online at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must have their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 admit card.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 admit card on Saturday, August 13. Candidates can obtain their admit cards online by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 admit card.

The MAH CET MBA admits card will include the candidate's name, roll number, contact information, photo and signature, exam date and time slot, reporting time, and exam centre location. Candidates must bring their MAH CET 2022 admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

The MAH CET 2022 exam will be held online from August 23 to 25. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, administers the exam for admission to the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programmes in Maharashtra.

Know how to download the MAH CET MBA Admit Card 2022:

1) Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on the 'MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022' link on the homepage

3) Click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab

4) Key in the login credentials

5) The MAH CET 2022 admit card will be on the screen

6) Download and take a printout

