Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MAH CET 2022: Admit card for MBA to be released on August 13; know how to download

    Candidates can obtain their admit cards online at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must have their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 admit card.

    MAH CET 2022: Admit card for MBA to be released on August 13; know how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 admit card on Saturday, August 13. Candidates can obtain their admit cards online by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 admit card.

    The MAH CET MBA admits card will include the candidate's name, roll number, contact information, photo and signature, exam date and time slot, reporting time, and exam centre location. Candidates must bring their MAH CET 2022 admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

    The MAH CET 2022 exam will be held online from August 23 to 25. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, administers the exam for admission to the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programmes in Maharashtra.

    Know how to download the MAH CET MBA Admit Card 2022: 
    1) Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
    2) Click on the 'MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022' link on the homepage
    3) Click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab
    4) Key in the login credentials
    5) The MAH CET 2022 admit card will be on the screen 
    6) Download and take a printout 

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    Also Read: IIT JEE Advanced 2022: Registration process begins on August 7; know important dates here

    Also Read: HP TET 2022: Admit card for TGT non-medical, language test released; know how to download

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS EAMCET result 2022 declared Lohith Reddy Neha Juturi tops EAMCET results Know all toppers here gcw

    TS EAMCET result 2022 declared; Lohith Reddy, Neha Juturi tops EAMCET results; Know all toppers here

    TS EAMCET Result 2022 Scorecards finally out know how to check results toppers list passing marks gcw

    TS EAMCET Result 2022: Scorecards finally out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; know how to check results, toppers list

    Telangana TS ECET Results 2022 likely to release today Here s how to check scores gcw

    TS ECET 2022 Results declared at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's how to check scores

    OJEE 2022: Second round registration underway; know details here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Second round registration underway; know details here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY bikini photos: Bhojpuri actress' HOT avatar in 'two-piece only' (See Pictures) RBA

    Monalisa SEXY bikini photos: Bhojpuri actress' HOT avatar in 'two-piece only' (See Pictures)

    Dwayne Bravo scripts a first-ever wicket-taking record in T20s; check out-ayh

    Dwayne Bravo scripts a first-ever wicket-taking record in T20s; check out

    India @ 75 5 landmark judgements that impacted a billion Indians gcw

    India@75: 5 landmark judgements that impacted a billion Indians

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo snt

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo

    No port call by high-tech Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Sri Lanka's Hambantota: Official snt

    No port call by high-tech Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Sri Lanka's Hambantota: Official

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon