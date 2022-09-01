MHT CET Answer key 2022 for PCM, PCB to be released today; know important dates

Candidates for the MHT CET 2022 exam would be able to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys. Tomorrow, September 2, 2022, is the deadline for filing objections to the MHT CET answer keys.

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Answer key 2022 for the PCM and PCB groups will be released on Thursday, September 1. According to the official schedule, the MHT CET answer key will be made available via the official candidate portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Know the important dates of MHT CET Answer Key 2022:

1) September 1, 2022 - Display the question paper, answer key, and responses from the candidates

2) September 2 to 4, 2022 (till 5 PM) - Objection window

3) September 15, 2022 - MHT CET 2022 results

According to the official schedule released by CET Cell Maharashtra, candidates can file objections to the MHT CET key from September 2 to September 4, 2022, until 5 pm, after which the link would be closed.

After the candidates have submitted their objections, the CET Cell will publish the final answer key for the MHT CET 2022 exam. This final answer key will be released alongside the MHT CET results.

The MHT CET 2022 Results are scheduled to be released on or before September 15, 2022. MHT CET is held for students applying for undergraduate courses such as B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, and Agriculture at various state colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2022 was held from August 5 to August 11, 2022, for the PCM group and from August 12 to August 20, 2022, for the PCB group. However, many students experienced technical difficulties during their exams, prompting a re-exam. On August 29, 2022, the MHT CET 2022 re-exam was held.

