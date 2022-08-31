NEET UG 2022: Answer Key to be released today; know time, other details here

The NEET 2022 Answer Key was supposed to be released on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, but the National Testing Agency, NTA, later issued a delayed notice stating that the NEET Answer Key would be released on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The answer key for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022, has been postponed. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET Answer Key on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. When the provisional answer keys, response sheets, and other materials are available, candidates can view them on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET 2022 Answer Key was supposed to be released on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, but NTA later issued a delayed notice. "It will take some time to upload the data of 18 lakh candidates." Therefore, the display of the OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will not be available until 12:15 PM today," according to an official statement issued by the agency.

Know the date and time to check the NEET UG 2022:

1) Date - August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)

2) Time - 12:15 pm

When the answer keys are available, candidates can download them from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The response OMR sheets would be made available along with the answer keys. These will be sent to the candidates' registered email addresses.

Students should be aware that the answer key will be provisional, and they will be able to raise objections and challenge the answer key and question papers after paying a nonrefundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection raised.

On July 17, 2022, the NEET UG 2022 Exam was held. The undergraduate medical entrance exam had 18.72 candidates registered. On the day of the NEET exam, 95 per cent of the students were present. For more information, keep tracking the NEET UG website.

