    GATE 2023: Registrations link active now; know where, how to apply

    Before filling out the application details, candidates must log in and enter their information, including their enrollment number or email address, password, and so on. Previously, those who did not register must create a new account, log in, and complete the forms.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, is an examination held jointly by top engineering institutes across India. Registration for GATE 2023 opens on August 30, 2022, and candidates can begin registering themselves.

    The GATE 2023 registration link has now been officially activated, and candidates who wish to take the GATE 2023 Exam can begin today. The registration and application deadline for GATE 2023 is September 30, 2022.

    Candidates in their third or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed their degree studies in Engineering/Architecture/Arts/Commerce/Science/Technology are eligible to apply for GATE 2023.

    To log in, candidates must enter their information, including their enrollment number or email address, password, etc., before filling out the application details. Those who are not registered users must create a new account, log in, and fill out the forms.

    There will be a total of 29 papers administered for GATE 2023. All of the syllabi for the 29 papers are available on the GATE website. Candidates only need to visit the GATE 2023 site to download the papers and check the paper pattern.

    Know how to register for the GATE 2023:
    1) Go to the GATE website, gate.iitk.ac.in
    2) Click on the log-in option 
    3) Register yourselves with the required credentials and then log in to your account
    4) Key in the details and make the payment 
    5) Submit and download the form for further need

    Candidates can visit the website for more information on fees, eligibility, paper pattern, syllabus, etc.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
