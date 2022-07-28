GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here

Candidates who wish to apply for a computer-based test (CBT) should visit the official website and follow the instructions.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023, schedule released. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, will host GATE 2023, with registrations will start on August 30 on the official GATE website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for a computer-based test (CBT) should visit the official website and follow the instructions. GATE 2023 dates and information can be found here.

According to the GATE 2023 exam schedule, computer-based tests will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The GATE 2023 application form will be made available online, and candidates will be required to apply for the GATE 2023 exam online only, according to the schedule.

Know the schedule of GATE 2023:

1) August 30, 2022 - GATE 2023 application form release

2) September 30, 2022 - GATE 2023 registration last date

3) October 7, 2022 - GATE 2023 extended application process with late fee

4) November 4 to 11, 2022 - GATE 2023 application correction window

5) January 3, 2023 - GATE 2023 admit card release

6) February 2, 4, 11 and 12, 2023 - GATE 2023 exam dates

7) February 15, 2023 - Candidate's response releasing date

8) February 21, 2023 - GATE 2023 Answer keys

9) March 16, 2023 - GATE 2023 result date

10) March 21, 2023 - GATE 2023 scorecard

Know the paper pattern of GATE 2023:

GATE 2023 will consist of 29 papers, with candidates allowed to take one or up to two papers. A candidate may, however, only choose the second paper from the pre-defined Two Paper Combination list available on the GATE 2023 website.

The GATE 2023 paper has a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

Know important details of GATE 2023:

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format, with IIT Kanpur hosting the exam this year. IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) will administer the exam on behalf of the National Coordination Board, GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

Candidates who pass the GATE will be eligible to apply for master's and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. For more information, visit the official GATE website. Along with admission, GATE scores are required as an eligibility criterion for the recruitment of many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

