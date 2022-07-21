Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September

    The application period will begin in the first week of September 2022. According to the announcement, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the GATE 2023.

    GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 exam dates have been announced. GATE will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The application period will begin in the first week of September 2022. According to the announcement, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the GATE 2023. Also, IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will co-conduct the exam.

    IIT Kharagpur hosted the GATE exam in 2022, which was held on February 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was held in two shifts, 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A year earlier, IIT Bombay hosted GATE 2021, IIT Delhi hosted GATE 2020, and IIT Madras hosted GATE 2019.

    GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) in twenty-nine subject areas, with the option of taking two papers in some of them.

    Following the notification, "The examination will assess comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate engineering, science, humanities, and social science subjects. Candidates in their third or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts are eligible."

    Candidates who pass the GATE can apply for admission and financial aid to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Arts and Science at institutions supported by the MoE and other government agencies. The GATE 2022 score will also be considered for recruitment by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

    The GATE 2023 exam schedule can be found on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

    Also Read: GATE Result 2022 announced, topper’s list and paper-wise cut-off released

    Also Read: GATE 2022: COVID guidelines, documents required and other details you need to know

    Also Read: GATE 2022: From how to apply to documents required; here's everything you need to know

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card today Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released know how to check marks and other details gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released; know how to check marks and other details

    DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 547 positions; know eligibility, application fees, other details - adt

    DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 547 positions; know eligibility, application fees, other details

    NEET UG 2022 Here s a step by step guide to calculate your scores gcw

    NEET UG 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to calculate your scores

    ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced: Know how to check - adt

    ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card today Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report RBA

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report

    football Manchester City Jack Grealish believes Erling Haaland will be 'unstoppable' in debut Premier League season snt

    Man City's Grealish believes Haaland will be 'unstoppable' in debut Premier League season

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next-ayh

    WWE: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released know how to check marks and other details gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released; know how to check marks and other details

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon