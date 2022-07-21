GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September

The application period will begin in the first week of September 2022. According to the announcement, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the GATE 2023.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 exam dates have been announced. GATE will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The application period will begin in the first week of September 2022. According to the announcement, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the GATE 2023. Also, IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will co-conduct the exam.

IIT Kharagpur hosted the GATE exam in 2022, which was held on February 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was held in two shifts, 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A year earlier, IIT Bombay hosted GATE 2021, IIT Delhi hosted GATE 2020, and IIT Madras hosted GATE 2019.

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) in twenty-nine subject areas, with the option of taking two papers in some of them.

Following the notification, "The examination will assess comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate engineering, science, humanities, and social science subjects. Candidates in their third or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts are eligible."

Candidates who pass the GATE can apply for admission and financial aid to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Arts and Science at institutions supported by the MoE and other government agencies. The GATE 2022 score will also be considered for recruitment by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The GATE 2023 exam schedule can be found on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

