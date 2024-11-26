Body of unidentified woman found stuffed in gunny bags along Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman, believed to be in her mid-to-late 30s, was murdered at least two days prior, as the body had begun decomposing. No identification or evidence was found at the scene.

The body of an unidentified woman was found in two gunny bags near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police reported on Tuesday (November 26). The grim find was made on Monday by workers cleaning the Shirgaon Phata area, who promptly informed the Talegaon Dabhade police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman, believed to be in her mid-to-late 30s, was murdered at least two days prior, as the body had begun decomposing. No identification or evidence was found at the scene.

The corpse, stuffed in the bags and left in nearby bushes, has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against unknown individuals, and further inquiries are underway.

This shocking discovery comes amid a spate of similar incidents across the country. On Tuesday, the body of a 22-year-old man who had been missing for two days was found hanging from a tree in Navi Mumbai. The man was discovered on a road leading to Parsik Hill, where locals alerted authorities.

Earlier this month in Uttar Pradesh, another gruesome case emerged when a woman’s body, also believed to be in her mid-30s, was found stuffed in a red suitcase near the NH-9 Highway in Hapur. Passersby spotted the abandoned suitcase near ATMS College and contacted police, who launched an investigation.

These cases have raised concerns about the rising number of such incidents. Law enforcement agencies are under pressure to expedite investigations and identify those responsible for these heinous acts.

