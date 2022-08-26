GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30

GATE will now be held in 219 cities across India, with 23 new cities added. GATE 2022 was held in 206 cities. The official website has been updated with information on the GATE 2023 two-paper combinations and the new cities.

The schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023, was released on Friday, August 26. Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, will be administered the GATE 2023 examination this year. IIT Kanpur has added 23 new cities for the examination this year to house students from the rural belt.

GATE will now be held in 219 cities across India, with the new addition of 23 cities. GATE 2022 was held in 206 cities. IIT Kanpur has dropped 10 of these and added 23 new ones for this year's examination. The list of Examination Cities can now be found at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 will also be held in international cities, including Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan).

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) in twenty-nine subject areas, with the option of taking two papers in some subjects. The official website has been updated with information on the GATE 2023 two-paper combinations and the new cities.

"There are 82 two-paper combinations available for GATE 2023, with some new paper combinations," according to the release.

GATE 2023 will be held across eight zones on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The application period will begin on August 30, and candidates can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in.

