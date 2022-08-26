Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30

    GATE will now be held in 219 cities across India, with 23 new cities added. GATE 2022 was held in 206 cities. The official website has been updated with information on the GATE 2023 two-paper combinations and the new cities.
     

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 26, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    The schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023, was released on Friday, August 26. Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, will be administered the GATE 2023 examination this year. IIT Kanpur has added 23 new cities for the examination this year to house students from the rural belt.

    GATE will now be held in 219 cities across India, with the new addition of 23 cities. GATE 2022 was held in 206 cities. IIT Kanpur has dropped 10 of these and added 23 new ones for this year's examination. The list of Examination Cities can now be found at gate.iitk.ac.in.

    GATE 2023 will also be held in international cities, including Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan).

    GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) in twenty-nine subject areas, with the option of taking two papers in some subjects. The official website has been updated with information on the GATE 2023 two-paper combinations and the new cities.

    "There are 82 two-paper combinations available for GATE 2023, with some new paper combinations," according to the release.

    GATE 2023 will be held across eight zones on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The application period will begin on August 30, and candidates can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in.

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September

    Also Read: MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know how to check

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022 Results likely to be released in September here s how to check more gcw

    CUET UG 2022: Results likely to be released in September; here's how to check & more

    Nepal is not ready for Agnipath, delays recruitment for Indian Army

    Nepal is not ready for Agnipath, delays recruitment for Indian Army

    NEET 2022 Answer key to be out by August 30 results by September 7 Check official notice gcw

    NEET 2022: Answer key to be out by August 30, results by September 7; Check official notice

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know steps to download scorecard- adt

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know how to check

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know details to check, toppers here - adt

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know toppers, details to check here

    Recent Stories

    You Indians are f everywhere Texas woman arrested for racially abusing 4 Indian American women gcw

    'You Indians are f**** everywhere...': Texas woman arrested for racially abusing 4 Indian-American women

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video: Actor Khesari Lal, Kajal Raghwani's SEXY dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH) RBA

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video: Actor Khesari Lal, Kajal Raghwani's SEXY dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH)

    badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty secures doubles medal for India, HS Prannoy suffers loss-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag secures doubles medal for India, Prannoy suffers loss

    Meta to bring new VR headset in October 2022 confirms CEO Mark Zuckerberg gcw

    Meta to bring new VR headset in October 2022, confirms CEO Mark Zuckerberg

    Ghulam Nabi Azad net worth, age, family and more AJR

    Ghulam Nabi Azad net worth, age, family and more

    Recent Videos

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon