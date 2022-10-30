Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU admission 2022: Second merit list to be announced today; know how to check & other details

    The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the second allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programmes today, October 30. The candidates can check the second allotment list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes. The allocated places for second-round candidates will be available for two days, i.e. till November 1. Once released candidates will be able to check the merit list on the official website – du.ac.in and on the official CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in.

    Candidates must accept the seat they have been given for the Second Round of Seat Allocations between 10:00 AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 and 04:59 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

    After Round 1 of DU CSAS Seat Allocation, almost 59,100 applicants have already been admitted to Delhi University and its associated institutes.

    Here's how to check second merit list:

    Step 1: Visit to the official website du.ac.in.
    Step 2: Sign in using the CUET application number and password.
    Step 3: Enter the given captcha code, and click on the ‘Login’ button.
    Step 4: The candidate portal will appear on the screen.
    Step 5: Check the first merit list and save it for future use.

    The university allocated 80,164 seats across several categories in the first round.

    The university had said that each programme in every institution will reserve 20% extra seats for applicants from the unreserved categories — OBC-NCL and EWS — as well as 30% for those from the reserved categories — SC, ST, and PWBD.

    For the first time at Delhi University, scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) are being used to determine admission to 79 undergraduate programmes spread over 67 colleges, departments, and institutes.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
