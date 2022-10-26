Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JNU admissions 2022: Second cut-off list to be released today, Here's how to check seat allotment list

    Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the JNU round 2 seat allotment list on the official website at jnu.ac.in. Candidates can block the seats they have been allotted by October 28.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 26. On the official website at jnu.ac.in, candidates who applied for the counselling procedure can view the JNU round 2 seat allocation list. By October 28, candidates can reserve the seats that have been assigned to them.

    Students who have received grades that are equal to or higher than the cut-off must submit a pre-enrolment registration application, have their documents verified, and pay the entrance cost. According to the JNU's updated admissions timetable, the university will interview selected applicants in person between November 1 and November 4.

    JNU UG Second Merit List: Here's how you can check 

    Step 1: Go to JNU's official website.
    Step 2: Select the second link for the merit list.
    Step 3. Enter your application number and password to log in.
    Step 4: A screen will show the JNU UG second merit list.
    Step 5: Download it and store it for later usage.

    JNU is using the results of the CUET 2022 to enrol students this year. The third merit list, which is slated to be released on October 30, will provide seats that become empty following blocking, according to the official announcement. The third merit list's final day for seat blocking is October 31.

    On October 20, the university released the initial merit list, and hopefuls had until October 23 to reserve their places. Classes will begin on November 21 in accordance with the updated admission timetable. According to the updated calendar, the final merit list will be released on November 9. November 10 is the last day to reserve seats in opposition to the final merit list. The university offers 1025 postgraduate places and 342 undergraduate seats.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
