Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 to be released today; here's how to download

    It is reportedly said that the Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 to be released today; here's how to download AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    State Bank of India (SBI) will on Saturday (October 29) release the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for prelims exam. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in.

    It is reportedly said that the Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

    Also read: Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here

    This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

    SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download

    Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

    Step 3: Key in your log in details

    Step 4: Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here - adt

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29 - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29

    JNU admissions 2022 Second cut off list to be released today Here is how to check seat allotment list gcw

    JNU admissions 2022: Second cut-off list to be released today, Here's how to check seat allotment list

    ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Exam date for Shimla centre rescheduled; check notification here - adt

    ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Exam date for Shimla centre rescheduled; check notification here

    DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases list of vacant seats for 2nd merit list applications; check steps here - adt

    DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases list of vacant seats for 2nd merit list applications; check here

    Recent Stories

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa drb

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

    Halloween 2022: Fascinating facts about Trick or treating you should know sur

    Halloween 2022: Fascinating facts about Trick or treating you should know

    Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi apologises to Khushbu Sundar on DMK functionary's 'item' insult; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi apologises to Khushbu Sundar on DMK functionary's 'item' insult; check details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualification scenarios: How Pakistan still has hope?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualification scenarios: How Pakistan still has hope?

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Is luck the main factor between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion currently? Graham Potter explains-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Is luck the main factor between Chelsea and Brighton currently? Graham Potter explains

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon