DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

The University of Delhi (DU) released the round 2 seat allocation list on October 30. The official website, admission.uod.ac.in, has the list of seats allocated for Round 2. Candidates have from October 31 at 10 a.m. until November 1 at 4:59 p.m. to accept the seat that has been given to them.

Colleges will review the online applications from October 31 to November 2. By November 3, 4:59 PM, the entry fee must be paid online. On November 4, the third round of undergraduate admissions to Delhi University will start.

To check the merit list candidates can visit the official website and enter their Login credentials in the login link.

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Admission 2022 Portal

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Registration Link

Step 3: Enter the CUET Application Number and Password to Login

Step 4: Download the DU 2nd Merit List for further reference

The university had previously said that each course in each college will reserve 20% more seats for applicants from the unreserved categories of OBC-NCL and EWS, as well as 30% for those from the reserved categories of SC, ST, and PWBD, in the first round of seat distribution.

If candidates are facing any issues with DU UG admission 2022 then they can call on- 011-27006900 or write emails to- ug@admission.du.ac.in.

For the first time at Delhi University, scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) are being used to determine admission to 79 undergraduate programmes spread over 67 colleges, departments, and centres.

Admissions were formerly made on school merit lists based on Class 12 grades, which witnessed rising cut-offs, until last year. Up to seven cut-off lists were formerly made public by the institution each year.