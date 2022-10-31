MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here

According to the official schedule, the allotment list for MHT CET CAP Round 2 was supposed to be released on October 28, 2022. However, the CET cell later revised the schedule, and the provisional allotment list will be released today, October 31, 2022.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Allotment list for CAP Round 2 on Monday, October 31, 2022. Candidates not allotted seats in CAP Round 1 can check their provisional allotment status on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On October 29, 2022, the web-entry option for MHT CET Counselling 2022 was closed. Candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1 on October 18, 2022, or were dissatisfied with their allotment participated in CAP Round 2.

Candidates can view the MHT CET 2022 Allotment list for CAP Round 2 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The provisional allotment list will also be posted on the official website link for B.E and B.Tech admissions, fe2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Counselling is being held for candidates who passed the MHT CET 2022 examination and re-examination. MHT CET Counselling is being held for candidates interested in pursuing admissions to various engineering and technology courses offered by Maharashtra state colleges and universities.

Know how to check the MHT CET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result:

1) Visit the official site, cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Navigate to the MHT CET 2022 seat allotment result link

3) Key in the login credentials, such as application number/date of birth

4) MHT CET 2022 second allotment list will appear

5) Download and take a print of the MHT CET 2022 second allotment list

