    CUET 2023 score to be considered for admission to agricultural universities; AIEEA UG 2023 exam discontinued

    ICAR AIEEA UG 2023: According to a recent National Testing Agency (NTA) notification, the ICAR AIEEA UG 2023 exam will be discontinued starting this year. Admission to various Agricultural and Allied Sciences courses will be based on CUET 2023 results.

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency every year conducts the ICAR UG Exam through the All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Bachelor's Degree Programs in Agriculture and Allied Science. However, NTA has decided to discontinue ICAR AIEEA UG and instead conduct agricultural university admissions through CUET 2023.

    According to the notice, the ICAR UG Admission used to be handled by AIEEA. Candidates appearing for the exam this year will do so via the Common University Entrance Test.

    "The ICAR has now decided that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA will be made through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24. Therefore, there will be no ICAR-AIEEA (UG) for admission to UG courses in Agriculture and Allied subjects for 20 per cent ICAR All India Quota Seats in 2023-24," the official notice read.

    Admission up to 2022-23 to bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences (other than veterinary sciences) was conducted through AIEEA for 20 per cent of agriculture university seats (100 per cent seats in RLBCAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal, IARI New Delhi, and Dr RPCAU Pusa, Bihar)

    Candidates are advised to check the official website of ICAR for the most recent updates on eligibility in terms of age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in qualifying exam, relaxation thereof, subject combinations required to appear in CUET UG reservation, admission procedure, and more.

    The CUET UG Registrations 2023 are currently underway. The application deadline is March 12, 2023, and the exam date is May 21, 2023.

