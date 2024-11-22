Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran surpasses Vijay's GOAT in ticket sales, breaks record

Sivakarthikeyan Vs Vijay: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran continues its successful run in theaters, entering its third week.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

Amaran

Released during Diwali, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran is a hit in its third week, crossing ₹310 crore globally. This marks a career-best for the actor. Based on the life of late Tamil Nadu soldier Mukund Varadarajan, the film is receiving widespread acclaim. 

article_image2

Sivakarthikeyan

While initially slated for a Netflix release, Amaran's theatrical success led to a postponement. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, known for Rangoon, and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International, the film continues its strong run.

article_image3

Amaran Movie

Surpassing records set by other major films, Amaran has now broken Vijay's GOAT's record. BookMyShow data reveals Amaran sold 4.52 million tickets, exceeding GOAT's sales.

article_image4

Sudha Kongara

Following Amaran's success, Sivakarthikeyan is working on his 23rd film with A.R. Murugadoss. He's also slated to collaborate with other leading directors, notably replacing Surya in Sudha Kongara's Purananuru. 

