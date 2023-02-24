Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE CTET Result 2023 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in; know cutoffs, passing marks, other details

    CBSE CTET Result 2023 Live Update: The CBSE will release the CTET Result for December 2022 session soon. Candidates can check the CTET Result on its official website at ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. The preliminary answer key was released on February 14, 2023, and the objection period concluded on February 17, 2023. 
     

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result for the December 2022 session in due course. Once the results are out, students can check their CTET score at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

    There has yet to be an official confirmation regarding the CTET result release date and time; however, following some reports, the CBSE could release CTET results by the end of February.

    The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. The preliminary answer key was released on February 14, 2023, and the objection period concluded on February 17, 2023. The final answer key will be released alongside the results. 

    To access the CTET results, candidates must enter their registration number and password. Candidates will receive CTET mark sheets and eligibility certificates after the announcement of CBSE CTET results. 

    CBSE CTET Result 2023: Scorecard details
    1) Exam name
    2) Candidate roll number
    3) Candidate's mother's name
    4) Candidate's father's name
    5) Category
    6) Exam paper details
    7) Marks scored in each section
    8) Total marks

    CBSE CTET Result 2023: know passing marks
    The CBSE CTET 2023 Results will be released only for those candidates who meet the minimum qualifying and cutoff marks set by the authority for their category. Only candidates with scores equal to or higher than the cutoff score for their category will have their results announced. 

    CBSE CTET Result 2023: know category-wise passing marks
    1) For general candidates - 60% 
    2) For OBC/SC/ST/EWS, all other candidates - 55%

    CBSE CTET Result 2023: know the qualifying status
    Candidates who receive passing marks will get the CBSE CTET certificate. CTET-certified candidates can apply for national teacher recruitment exams, including KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc. CTET Qualifying status will be provided in the certificate, including the candidate's information and CTET scores in the relevant papers and subjects. The CTET certificate can also be downloaded from the candidates' Digilocker account.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
