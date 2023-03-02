TISSNET Answer Key 2023 to be out on March 3 at admissions.tiss.edu; know details

TISSNET Answer Key 2023: Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the TISSNET provisional answer key online using their email ID and password at admissions.tiss.edu.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2023) answer key on Friday, March 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the TISSNET provisional answer key online using their email ID and password at admissions.tiss.edu.

Candidates can file objections to the TISSNET answer key 2023 online until March 8, 2023 (5:00 pm). "TISS NET 2023 provisional answer key will be available on March 3, 2023, in the online application form for candidates who have completed TISS NET. Candidates can use the 'TISS NET answer key challenge' option in the online application to review the answer key and write their questions. The deadline for submitting questions about the answer key is March 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm," according to the institute.

TISS NET 2023 was held on February 25, 2023, for postgraduate (PG) admission. After reviewing the candidates' grievances, the subject experts will release the final answer key. The institute will announce the first result based on the TISS NET final answer key. TISS admission to master's programmes is divided into the TISS National Entrance Test (TISS-NET) and the TISS Online Assessments (OA).

TISS NET Answer Key 2023: know how to download

1) Go to the TISS official website, admissions.tiss.edu

2) By clicking on the PG Programmes, click on the 'TISSNET 2023 answer key' link

3) With the registered email ID and password login

4) The TISSNET provisional answer key will appear on the screen

5) Verify the answers using the TISSNET answer key pdf and save it for further use

Also Read: Rajasthan RBSE 2023 admit card to be released soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; check details

Also Read: UP B.Ed 2023: Registration process to conclude on March 3; know application fees, paper pattern

Also Read: UP Board Exam 2023: Over 3 lakh candidates skip Physics, English paper; check details