UPPSC PCS 2023: Application process commences at uppsc.up.nic.in; know exam pattern, eligibility criteria

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started accepting applications for the UPPSC PCS 2023 exam. Candidates can submit their UPPSC PCS 2023 application forms online at uppsc.up.nic.in until April 6, 2023.

The UPPSC PCS 2023 application fee must be submitted by April 3, 2023. The UPPSC PCS 2023 eligibility criteria require a graduate degree in any discipline. Candidates must be at least 21 years old as of July 1, 2023, and no older than 40 years old. The maximum age for specially-abled candidates should be 55 years old.

UPPSC PCS 2023: know how to apply

1) Navigate to the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

2) Click on the link for the UPPSC PCS application form 2023

3) Complete the form with the required details

4) Make payment

5) Download the receipt and application form for future use

The current state of the upper subordinate services exam has approximately 73 vacancies in the UPSSC 2023. The number of available positions may increase or decrease depending on the circumstances or necessity. The UPPSC PCS 2023 selection process is divided into three stages: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview.

The UPPSC PSC prelims will consist of 400 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into two sections: general studies one and general studies two (CSAT). Meanwhile, the UPPSC PCS main exam will be held offline and consist of nine papers, seven of which are compulsory and two of which are optional, for 1,500 marks. The interview will be worth 100 marks.

