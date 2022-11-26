CAT 2022: Exam on November 27; Know things to carry to the management exam centre

CAT 2022: Those who are going to appear for the test must ensure to download their admit cards from iimcat.ac.in and make a hard copy of it. Remember to print the admit card on A4 paper. Here's a list of things you need to carry to the exam centre.

The Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 is all set to be conducted tomorrow, November 27. There will be three shifts for the test for admission to IIMs and other business schools. The first slot will run from 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning, the second from 12:30 to 2:30 in the afternoon, and the last one from 4:30 to 6:30 in the evening.

One day before to the exam, follow the reporting instructions issued to you by SMS and email. Before 8:15 for the morning session, 12:15 for the lunch session, and 4:15 for the afternoon session, candidates must arrive at the exam site.

The CAT 2022 may not be taken more than once. A candidate's candidacy will be withdrawn if it is discovered that they took the exam more than once. CAT 2022 is being handled by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. In 151 exam cities, almost 2.5 lakh students will take the test.

Here's what you need to carry to exam centre?

Anyone planning to take the test must make sure to print a physical copy of their admission cards after downloading them from iimcat.ac.in. Print the admissions card on A4 paper, don't forget.

The admission card will be deemed invalid if the candidate's photo and signature are not appropriately printed on it.

Before handing over your admission card for verification, attach the photo you supplied when you applied for the test to the place specified on it.

One pen and one doodle pad will be supplied to each candidate. Once the exam is finished, the admission cards and a pen (with all pages intact) must be placed in the boxes.

Here's what is prohibited

Do not bring forbidden things, such as electronic devices, into the test lab. According to the rules, applicants are not permitted to enter the test lab wearing jewellery (or any other metal items), thick-soled shoes, or clothing with big buttons.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, watches, calculators, personal stationery, pencils, wallets, and goggles are prohibited from being carried by candidates.

