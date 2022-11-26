Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CLAT 2023: NLU to conduct exam on December 18; When & how to download admit card?

    CLAT 2023: On December 18, NLU will conduct CLAT 2023 in offline mode across the nation.  The admit cards are expected to be made available starting in the first week of December. However, the official date and time are yet to be announced

    CLAT 2023 NLU to conduct exam on December 18 When how to download admit card gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) closed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) application registration session on November 18, 2022, and applicants are now impatiently awaiting their respective CLAT 2023 admission cards. The release of the admit cards is anticipated to begin during the first week of December. The precise time and date have not yet been disclosed.

    On December 18, NLU will conduct CLAT 2023 in offline mode across the nation. There will be 83 cities across India where the CLAT 2023 will be held. Once the admit card download link is active, candidates may check and download their individual CLAT 2023 admission cards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC allows candidates to change nationality for Mop-Up round; details

    By following the instructions listed below, candidates taking the CLAT 2023 test can download their admit card:

    Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CLAT 2023 website.

    Step 2: Select the link that says "CLAT 2023 admission card."

    Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your registration ID and password, and then click Submit.

    Step 4: The CLAT 2023 admission card will appear on the screen.

    Step 5: Download the admission card and print it out in preparation for the test.

    If there are any mistakes on the candidate's CLAT 2023 admission card, they must immediately contact the exam organisers. You can get assistance from the consortium's support desk with any inquiries you may have regarding the CLAT test. If they find any errors, they can call 08047162020 or submit an email to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in (10 am to 5 pm on all working days).

    Also Read | Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that are 'astras' for India's youth

    The Common Law Admission Test is administered by the "Consortium of NLUs," a permanent organisation that was created by the National Law Universities (NLU) (CLAT). For admission to 22 prestigious National Law Universities spread out over the nation, as well as several private universities, this national entrance examination will be administered once a year.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
