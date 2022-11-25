Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC allows candidates to change nationality for Mop-Up round; details

    Registration for NEET mop-up counselling is set to begin on November 28, 2022. Previously, on November 23, MCC released a list of candidates admitted in NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities, and State Quota seats in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing.

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC allows candidates to change nationality for Mop-Up round; details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice to NEET-UG aspirants permitting them to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI). MCC has allowed candidates who claim to be NRIs under the Supreme Court of India's directions/orders in the case (WP (C) Number 689/2017 - Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and Anr Vs Union of India and Ors) to send their relevant documents to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI via email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

    MCC has granted such candidates the opportunity to apply for a change of nationality between November 5 (5 pm) and November 27 (11 am). "Mail received before or after the deadline will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in a single email within the time frame specified," MCC issued a statement. Candidates applying for conversion must submit the documents listed in Annexure 1 in the format prescribed by the MCC.

    NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List of documents required for the change
    1) Candidates must submit supporting documentation proving that the sponsor is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored)
    2) According to Supreme Court orders, the NRI's relationship with the candidate
    3) Sponsor's Embassy Certificate (Certificate from the Consulate)
    4) NEET UG scorecard
    5) Tehsildar notarized the family tree

    Registration for NEET mop-up counselling is set to begin on November 28, 2022. Previously, on November 23, MCC released a list of candidates admitted in NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities, and State Quota seats in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing.

    Also read: NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process commences today; know key dates, steps here

    Also read: UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

    Also read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CTET 2022: Registration deadline ends today; exam to begin in December; check application fee, steps to apply - adt

    CTET 2022: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in December; check application fee, steps to apply

    DUET Result 2022: NTA announces BEd program result; know steps to check scorecard - adt

    DUET Result 2022: NTA announces BEd program result; know steps to check scorecard

    Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that could be 'astras' for India's youth

    Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that are 'astras' for India's youth

    NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process commences today; know key dates, steps here - adt

    NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process commences today; know key dates, steps here

    JNUEE 2022: Application correction window opens, deadline ends on November 24; know how to make changes - adt

    JNUEE 2022: Application correction window opens; deadline ends on November 24

    Recent Stories

    football Gareth Bale Aaron Ramsey trolled meme fest after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Bale and Ramsey trolled after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: We were quite short to Tom Latham, he took the game away - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'We were quite short to Latham, he took the game away' - Dhawan

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Karnataka App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details - adt

    Karnataka: App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report RBA

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon