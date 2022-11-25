NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC allows candidates to change nationality for Mop-Up round; details

Registration for NEET mop-up counselling is set to begin on November 28, 2022. Previously, on November 23, MCC released a list of candidates admitted in NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities, and State Quota seats in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice to NEET-UG aspirants permitting them to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI). MCC has allowed candidates who claim to be NRIs under the Supreme Court of India's directions/orders in the case (WP (C) Number 689/2017 - Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and Anr Vs Union of India and Ors) to send their relevant documents to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI via email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

MCC has granted such candidates the opportunity to apply for a change of nationality between November 5 (5 pm) and November 27 (11 am). "Mail received before or after the deadline will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in a single email within the time frame specified," MCC issued a statement. Candidates applying for conversion must submit the documents listed in Annexure 1 in the format prescribed by the MCC.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List of documents required for the change

1) Candidates must submit supporting documentation proving that the sponsor is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored)

2) According to Supreme Court orders, the NRI's relationship with the candidate

3) Sponsor's Embassy Certificate (Certificate from the Consulate)

4) NEET UG scorecard

5) Tehsildar notarized the family tree

