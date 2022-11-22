Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that are 'astras' for India's youth

    The Reliance Industries Chairman said that the graduates were equipped with the skill set and knowledge required to come up with breakthrough energy solutions for 1.4 billion Indians.

    Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that could be 'astras' for India's youth
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 7:36 PM IST

    Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani offered some words of advice for students graduating from the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), which specialises in energy education, research and innovation.

    Ambani, the president of the Board of Governors of PDEU, shared three mantras with students to help them succeed. 'As leaders of India's future, you should ensure our nation leads the global clean and green energy revolution,' he said, adding that each of them should pursue the goal in mission mode

    He shared three mantras that will be their 'astras' in their mission to make India a global clean energy leader. 

    Mantra One: Think Big

    Mukesh Ambani said: 'Be an audacious dreamer. Every great thing ever built in this world was once a dream thought to be impossible. You have to own your dream with courage, nurture it with conviction and realise it with bold and disciplined action. It is the only way you can make the impossible possible.'

    Mantra Two: Think Green

    Mukesh Ambani said: 'The Clean Energy movement is about adopting a green mindset. It is about being sensitive to Mother Nature. It is about inventing means to harvest its energy without harming it. It is about ensuring that we leave behind a better and healthier planet for future generations.'

    Mantra Three: Think Digital

    Mukesh Ambani said: 'In your mission of making India a clean energy leader, digitisation will play the role of a force multiplier. Technologies such as AI, Robotics and IoT are powerful enablers of change. Use them to your advantage.'

    While highlighting that each and every one of the graduates was bubbling with energy, creativity and enthusiasm and bristling with an entrepreneurial spirit, the Reliance Industries Chairman said that the graduates were equipped with the skill set and knowledge required to come up with breakthrough energy solutions for 1.4 billion Indians.

    To note, PDEU offers programmes to address the need for trained human resources in the domains of management, humanities, science, technology and social sciences.

