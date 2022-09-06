AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details

The AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is expected on Tuesday, September 6, according to the preliminary schedule of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. According to local media reports, candidates should be aware that even though the EAPCET counselling option entry was postponed, the result is expected today.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, also known as AP EAMCET Counselling 2022, is currently in session. The AP EAPCET Round 1 Seat Allotment result is expected to be released online on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Once it is released, the EAMCET counselling result will be available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

While APSCHE has not specified a specific time for the release of this result, students should be aware that if it is released today, it may be available by evening.

Know important dates of AP EAMCET Counselling 2022:

1) AP EAMCET counselling 2022 seat allotment result - September 6, 2022

2) AP EAMCET counselling self-reporting - September 6 to 12, 2022

3) Official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

When the EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment result is released, candidates need their AP EAMCET hall tickets to check their results. Accordingly, everyone is advised to keep their hall ticket handy to check these results.

Following the release of the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 result, students must proceed with the admissions process, which includes document verification, self-reporting, and so on. If you cannot secure a seat in this round, you can simply apply for AP EAMCET counselling Round 2.

