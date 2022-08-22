AP EAMCET 2022: Registration for counselling begins today; here's how to apply, eligibility & more

The AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration will begin today, August 22 on the official website sche.ap.gov.in, scroll down to check counselling schedule, certificates required for counselling and other important details.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will begin registration for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling today, August 22. Through the official website, sche.ap.gov.in, candidates who met the requirements for the AP EAMCET 2022 and are qualified to participate in the counselling process can submit their applications. It is important for applicants to be aware that the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling will take place online.

"The APEAPCET-2022 qualified and eligible candidates who wish to apply for admission to B.E., B.Tech., or pharmacy programmes are hereby notified that the web counselling process, which entails the payment of processing fees, registration, online certificate verification, and option entry, will take place from August 22, 2022, to September 3, 2022. In order to proceed with the web counselling procedure, candidates are urged to adhere to the user manual or recommendations," according to the APSCHE's official statement.

For B.Tech admission, candidates must be at least 16 years old and have passed the AP EAMCET 2022 test in order to register for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022.

Here's how to apply for counselling

Go to sche.ap.gov.in and choose "EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS" from the menu.

Become a participant in the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process.

Using your registration ID and password, log in.

Complete the application and attach the necessary paperwork.

Remit the application fee after payment.

Take a hardcopy of the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling application form after downloading it if necessary.

Before beginning online web counselling, applicants are urged to maintain their different certifications, such as their APEAPCET-2022 rank card, hall ticket, and memo of marks (inter or its equivalent). Two sets of Xerox copies and all original certificates. Candidates must be aware that the AP EAMCET 2022 score alone will be used to determine admission this year, and intermediate results will not be taken into account while determining the merit list.