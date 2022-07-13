Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP EAPCET 2022 Pharmacy, Agriculture answer key released; know how to download

    The Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 was administered on behalf of APSCHE by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    The preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET Pharmacy and Agriculture streams has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can obtain it by visiting cets.apsche.gov.in.

    The Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 were administered on behalf of APSCHE by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). The examination concluded on July 12.

    Answer keys for Engineering students were posted on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in on July 12.

    After downloading the answer keys, candidates have until 9 am on July 15 to file any objections.

    The Agriculture Stream preliminary keys and candidates' response sheets will be uploaded on July 13, 2022, at 9:00 am, and the Engineering Stream preliminary keys and candidates' response sheets on July 12, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Candidates who want to voice their concerns about the keys must do so exclusively online using the specified URL. According to an official statement, Engineering Stream complaints will be filed until 5:00 pm on July 14, 2022, while Agriculture Stream objections will be accepted up to 9:00 am on July 15, 2022.

    Know how to check the AP EAMCET answer key 2022:

    1) Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    2) Go to the "AP EAPCET 2022" tab

    3) Click on the answer key link

    4) Select exam date and shift 

    5) Answer key PDF will be on the screen

    6) Download the answer key 

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
