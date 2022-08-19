Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule released; to begin on August 22

    Candidates will be assigned seats on September 6 based on the results of the EAPCET 2022 counselling. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, college selection, seat allocation, etc.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling process has been released. Following the notice, the EAPCET 2022 counselling will be held from August 22 to 30, with the online verification process continuing until August 31.

    On September 6, candidates will be assigned seats based on the results of the EAPCET 2022 counselling. Registration, document verification, college selection, seat allocation, and so on are all part of the counselling process.

    Know the steps to apply for AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: 

    1) Go to the website, sche.ap.gov.in 

    2) Click on the 'Registration form' link

    3) Key in the EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

    4) Registration form is displayed with all of the necessary information. Check all details

    5) Pay the registration fee and submit

    6) Click on the print and take a printout

    The web counselling processing fee is Rs 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST). Candidates should pay online at https://sche.ap.gov.in with a credit card, debit card, net banking, or other methods.

    The AP EAPCET 2022 rank card will be based on normalised marks with 75 per cent weightage and 25 per cent weightage to the 12th mark in the order of merit. The pass percentage for the AP EAPCET exam was 89.12 per cent, as announced earlier on July 26. For more information on the AP EAPCET result 2022, please visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Video Icon