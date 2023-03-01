Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIDSO demands impartial probe into Telangana medical student death

    A first-year PG student, Dharawath Preeti, allegedly attempted suicide after being harassed by her senior. Five days after the incident, the student receiving treatment at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was declared dead.
     

    AIDSO demands impartial probe into Telangana medical student death - adt
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    Medical colleges in the state held condolence meetings on Wednesday, March 1, and demanded an 'impartial' investigation into the alleged suicide of the first-year postgraduate (PG) medical student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). The incident was condemned by the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO).

    AIDSO reported that the medical colleges of Bangalore Medical College (BMC), ESI, and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Bowring) held condolence meetings and presented a list of demands.

    According to district secretary Kalyan Kumar V, an immediate, thorough, and impartial investigation into Preeti's death is required. Aside from that, the group urged the government to take 'strict action against ragging and domineering tendencies in college.' It added that the college administration and the government 'must accept responsibility' for Preeti's death.

    The immediate formation of student committees and strengthening educational institutions were also among the demands. According to AIDSO, peaceful and democratic academic environments must be maintained in medical hostels and college campuses.

    The Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the woman's family. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and State Health Minister Harish Rao expressed their condolences. 

    According to reports, the accused were arrested by Warangal police on charges of abetting suicide, ragging, and violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    Also Read: Special investigation team to investigate alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student

    Also Read: IIT Bombay student suicide: CJI ponders over where India's educational institutions are going wrong

    Also Read: IIT Bombay forms panel to conduct parallel investigation into student death

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 7:54 PM IST
