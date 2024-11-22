DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks

Restore shine and vitality to your hair after 30 with these DIY hair masks and herbal oils recommended by Bhawna Mehra. Learn easy home remedies for hair care using moringa powder, aloe vera gel, coconut oil, and kalonji.

Hair can appear lifeless after 30, even with expensive products. Today, we'll explore DIY hair masks and oils from Bhawna Mehra to make your hair soft, long, and strong.

Moringa Powder and Sweet Almond Oil

For shiny hair, mix moringa powder with sweet almond oil. Combine 1 tablespoon of moringa powder with almond oil in a closed glass bottle and leave it in the sun for about 3 days. Apply to your scalp and leave for 2-3 hours before washing. Your hair will feel soft and shiny.

Aloe Vera Gel and Almond Oil for Anti-Frizz Hair

Mix one tablespoon of aloe vera gel with half a tablespoon of almond oil. Apply the paste to the length of your hair and scalp. Leave it on for about an hour before washing with a mild shampoo. This will add shine to dry hair.

Coconut Oil and Castor Oil

Coconut oil alone isn't enough for dry hair. Mix one tablespoon each of coconut and castor oil. Massage into your scalp and wash after 2 hours. Your dry hair will become soft and silky.

Homemade Herbal Hair Oil

Mix one tablespoon of kalonji seeds with coconut oil in a pan. Heat on low flame. Add one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds, about 10 curry leaves, and two dried hibiscus flowers. Boil, strain, and store in a closed bottle. Use twice a week.

