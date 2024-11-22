DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks

Restore shine and vitality to your hair after 30 with these DIY hair masks and herbal oils recommended by Bhawna Mehra. Learn easy home remedies for hair care using moringa powder, aloe vera gel, coconut oil, and kalonji.
 

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

Hair can appear lifeless after 30, even with expensive products. Today, we'll explore DIY hair masks and oils from Bhawna Mehra to make your hair soft, long, and strong.

Moringa Powder and Sweet Almond Oil
For shiny hair, mix moringa powder with sweet almond oil. Combine 1 tablespoon of moringa powder with almond oil in a closed glass bottle and leave it in the sun for about 3 days. Apply to your scalp and leave for 2-3 hours before washing. Your hair will feel soft and shiny.

Aloe Vera Gel and Almond Oil for Anti-Frizz Hair
Mix one tablespoon of aloe vera gel with half a tablespoon of almond oil. Apply the paste to the length of your hair and scalp. Leave it on for about an hour before washing with a mild shampoo. This will add shine to dry hair.

Coconut Oil and Castor Oil
Coconut oil alone isn't enough for dry hair. Mix one tablespoon each of coconut and castor oil. Massage into your scalp and wash after 2 hours. Your dry hair will become soft and silky.

Homemade Herbal Hair Oil
Mix one tablespoon of kalonji seeds with coconut oil in a pan. Heat on low flame. Add one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds, about 10 curry leaves, and two dried hibiscus flowers. Boil, strain, and store in a closed bottle. Use twice a week.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year RBA

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion NTI

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

Want to live longer? Scientists reveal how 111 minutes of walking a day can add extra decade to your life shk

Want to live longer? Scientists reveal how 111 minutes of walking a day can add extra decade to your life

Recent Stories

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran surpasses Vijay's GOAT in ticket sales, breaks record NTI

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran surpasses Vijay's GOAT in ticket sales, breaks record

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

UK on alert after controlled explosion near US Embassy and Gatwick Airport evacuation over 'prohibited item' dmn

UK on alert after controlled explosion near US Embassy and Gatwick Airport evacuation over 'prohibited item'

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style NTI

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon