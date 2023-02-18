Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT Bombay forms panel to conduct parallel investigation into student death

    'The panel is headed by Professor Nand Kishore, including SC/ST Students Cell members, faculty and students, a few student mentor coordinators, and the in-charge chief medical officer of IIT Bombay hospital,' said Institute Director Subhasis Chaudhuri.
     

    IIT Bombay forms panel to conduct parallel investigation into student death - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has created a panel to conduct a parallel investigation into the death of a first-year B.Tech student amid allegations of caste bias and has urged students to come forward if they have relevant information.

    Following the statement issued by institute Director Subhasis Chaudhuri on Saturday, the panel is headed by Professor Nand Kishore, including SC/ST Students Cell members, faculty and students, a few student mentor coordinators, and the in-charge chief medical officer of IIT Bombay hospital.

    Darshan Solanki (18), a member of the Scheduled Caste community, allegedly died by suicide on February 12 by jumping from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IIT Powai campus; however, his family suspected foul play and said he faced discrimination. Powai police are examining the case and have visited Solanki's home in Ahmedabad.

    Stressing that Prof Nand Kishore was the chief vigilance officer of IIT Bombay until recently and is experienced in these matters, Chaudhari said that the committee is actively meeting everyone who may have relevant information, 

    If you have any information that you believe is relevant, please get in touch with the committee by meeting with any of the committee members or emailing Prof Nand Kishore or the Powai Police, appealed Chaudhari.

    According to the report, IIT Bombay and the police are actively investigating the environment, incidents, and causes of Darshan's tragic death. According to Chaudhari, the police interviewed many people and took Solanki's phone and laptop for forensic analysis.

    In its statement, Chaudhari said that IIT-B is working on changes to its UG curriculum, beginning with the class of 2022, to make it more relevant and motivating to students to help reduce some stress.

    In response to media reports about the student's premature death, Chaudhari said that the case is still being investigated, and we cannot comment on the causes until the police report or our inquiry committee report is completed.

    Chaudhari said that IIT Bombay has an SC/ST student cell that students can contact if they are experiencing discrimination. He said that we are actively working to create an inclusive campus where all students feel welcome.  

    Also, he said that they issue strong warnings against any form of discrimination during new students' formal orientation and educate all students not to seek proxy information such as entrance exam rankings. We have a very strict policy against faculty discrimination, Chaudhari continued. 

    Solanki's family claimed on Wednesday that he was discriminated against at IIT-B because he belonged to the SC community and was murdered. His parents had travelled to Mumbai to recover their son's body, the police official said. The official said they did not object to the investigation or express doubt about the cause of their son's death in their initial statements.

    Gujarat Congress MLA and Dalit leader, Jignesh Mevani, has demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) look into Solanki's death.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks detailed probe into IIT Bombay student suicide, caste bias charge

    Also Read: IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death

    Also Read: IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP won't cross 100 mark in 2024 polls, claims Nitish Kumar; calls for Opposition unity - adt

    'BJP won't cross 100 mark in 2024 polls,' claims Nitish Kumar

    Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as LG approves CM Kejriwal recommendation gcw

    Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as L-G approves CM Kejriwal’s recommendation

    Battle has begun... Uddhav Thackeray 'challenges' Eknath Shinde, urges supporters to gear up for BMC polls - adt

    'Battle has begun...' Uddhav Thackeray 'challenges' Shinde, urges supporters to gear up for BMC polls

    Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22 - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22

    Old rich opinionated and dangerous: S Jaishankar hits out at billionaire investor George Soros over PM remark - adt

    'Old, rich, and dangerous': S Jaishankar hits out at billionaire investor George Soros over PM remark

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp rolls out Picture-in-Picture feature for video calls on iOS; check details - adt

    WhatsApp rolls out Picture-in-Picture feature for video calls on iOS; check details

    India-UAE business council launched in Dubai; to boost bilateral trade and investment - adt

    India-UAE business council launched in Dubai; to boost bilateral trade and investment

    Kangana Ranaut defends SS Rajamouli on his religion remarks, calls him a 'Yogi, Nationalist' RBA

    Kangana Ranaut defends SS Rajamouli on his religion remarks, calls him a 'Yogi, Nationalist'

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Axar Patel 74 not enough to hand India lead, Australia extends lead by 62, Twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Axar Patel's 74 not enough to hand India lead, Australia extends lead by 62

    All GST compensation dues worth of Rs 16982 crore will be cleared announces Nirmala Sitharaman gcw

    All GST compensation dues worth Rs 16,982 crore will be cleared, announces Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon